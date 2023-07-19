Project Fresh hopes to bring local produce to those in need

Soon the community will be able to utilize the latest tool in the battle against food disparity with a project through the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

“Project Fresh” is a program the health department hopes to bring farm fresh produce from local farms and farmer’s markets directly to the table of those in need.

Through the program, WIC enrolled families will receive a coupon book worth $25 which started in June. These coupons can be redeemed at partnering farmer’s markets through October.

Advertisement

For Farmers, Farmer’s Markets, and Roadside Stands that wish to participate in the program contact Michelle Moore via Email at MDHHS-WICProjectFRESH@michigan.gov

For families to take part in the program call 800-432-4121 to determine if you are eligible for WIC or to setup an appointment if you are already enrolled.

For more information on the program visit the “Project Fresh” webpage.