Powerball jackpot surpasses $1 billion, Michigan players hope to win big

The Powerball jackpot has people racing to different stores and gas stations all over the country to buy tickets.
Wednesday’s drawing of the Powerball is now at more than $1 billion.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 2 million tickets have sold in Michigan with a one in 292-million chance of winning.
Powerball players have a chance at a billion dollars paid out in yearly increments or more than $516 million in a one-time lump sum payout before taxes.
Local players went to test their luck today and found different ways that they would choose to spend the big winnings.