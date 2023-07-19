MI Healthy Mind: Surviving suicide and the ones left behind

A leading cause of pain and loss of life for children is suicide.

When a loved one dies by suicide, overwhelming emotions can leave you reeling. Your grief might be heart wrenching while at the same time, you may be consumed by guilt and wondering if you could have done something to prevent it.

For those left behind, the loss can be unbearable and grieving can be especially complex and traumatic for anyone experiencing this kind of loss.

Advertisement

And on this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, Kevin Fischer, executive director of NAMI Michigan and father of Dominique, shares his story of losing his beloved son to suicide and the effects it had on their family.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.