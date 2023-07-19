Hideaway Campground near Silver Lake making a comeback after large fire

Hideaway Campground near Crystal Lake Sand Dunes has had an unlikely start to its summer season.

On June 21st, around midnight, the main building caught on fire.

“It was very scary. You don’t expect to see something like that. The sounds and the flames were just amazing,” said Jim Wolfe, camper at Hideaway Campground.

The main building was home to the reservation office, restaurant and store.

“They said it was the ice cream freezer shorted out and caught on fire,” said Dan Kolosci, owner of Hideaway Campground and Lighthouse Grill. “The main thing I was thinking is how are you going to keep it open? How will we get our customers in here and have at least a halfway season?”

But that’s what Hideaway Campground found a way to do.

The reservation office is now in a small shack. The store is in a tent and trailer, and there is now a food truck to replace the restaurant, and they were offered space nearby.

“We’re in the downtown area offering breakfast to the community and trying to keep the food going,” added Kolosci.

Kolosci says none of this would’ve been possible if it weren’t for the community.

“I had a great group of my seasonal campers. They came out, volunteered to help us scrub the new restaurant down, set up the trucks and the tents and everything. They’ve just been wonderful. They have pulled out all the stops to help us out, and it’s just been awesome,” explained Kolosci.

“We did some mechanical work on the plumbing and some of the gas stove stuff and just a bunch of cleaning,” added Wolfe.

Kolosci says he has learned to expect the unexpected throughout all of this.

“I never thought that this would ever happen. It was the last thing on my mind,” said Kolosci. “Now I’ll tell you, I am so paranoid about the fire or anything. I make sure there’s a fire extinguisher in every food truck and everything just to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”