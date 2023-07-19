Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office warns about scam phone calls

Scam calls are on the rise and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office wants to urge caution to anyone getting calls claiming to be from their office.

They said they’ve seen a recent spike in reports of these calls, which has been a sporadic pattern in the past. The callers claim to be from the sheriff’s office and tell the reporting parties they either have warrants out or owe them money.

Lieutenant Giddis assured that the sheriff’s office wouldn’t reach out asking for money over the phone.

“Just don’t even engage them that far,” Giddis said. “If you get one of these calls, just hang up on them. Most people know whether or not they’ve done something that would have a warrant issued for their arrest. It’s something people usually are aware of.”

The sheriff’s office said that for any urgent matters they’ll use more formal means of communication with validation.



