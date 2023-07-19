Extra funding brings program back to Northern Michigan school district

Mesick Consolidated Schools Industrial Arts program is returning next school year.

The Superintendent of Mesick Consolidated Schools Jack Ledford said the program is returning after money was freed up in the district’s general fund.

The class is returning to Mesick Junior Senior High School for grades six through 12. The program will give students an opportunity to create woodworking projects and learn safety procedures and techniques.

“Anytime we can provide hands-on education I think it’s great for students, and I think it’s great for real world learning,” Ledford stated.

Ledford said part of the reason they were able to bring the program back is because of the extra funding that was made available by their partnership with the Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan.

“We were able to lure a retired industrial arts teacher out of retirement and come back to Mesick to be in our shop once again. So, our community and students are excited about industrial arts again,” Ledford said.

The academy requires an authorizer, and in order for the academy to receive an authorizer they must pay the school district they partner with three percent of their foundational allowance.



