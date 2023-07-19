Construction coming to US-31 could include a roundabout at Interlochen Corners

The Interlochen Public Library was packed Tuesday as people living in the area learned more about a project that will bring big changes to US-31 in Green Lake and Inland Townships.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation held an open house to give details on the project that is predicted to cost around $22.5 million.

“We’re early on in the design,” MDOT’s Lucas Porath said. “This is our initial public meeting. We’re trying to get additional feedback from the public as we get started on the job.”

The project won’t begin until 2025 and will stretch eight miles from Sullivan Road in Green Lake Township to Reynolds Road in Inland Township. Crews will be widening the road six feet to add a center turn lane and are considering adding a roundabout to Interlochen Corners.

One man who lives on US-31 says the road is already noisy and thinks expanding the road would make things even worse.

“My house already shakes constantly,” Gregory Caskie said. “It’s like buying a house near an airport, I’m not complaining about it now, but you’re coming six feet closer, and you’re basically building a highway in my living room.”

Along with adding a center turn lane, MDOT says they will also be making some changes to the intersection at Interlochen Corners. They say they’ll either upgrade the traffic signal and add right turn lanes or just add a roundabout.

“The driver for this whole project is safety. A lot of the funding we’re using for the project is safety specific funding, and at the intersection a roundabout offers large safety benefits,” Porath explained.

According to MDOT, there have been 267 crashes within the project limits from 2017 to 2021, with 24% of them occurring at Interlochen Corners. They say signal modernization and adding right turn lanes will reduce intersection crashes by 15% while adding a roundabout at the intersection would reduce crashes by 55% and reduce fatal and injury crashed by 78%.

Porath says they’ve just begun the design process so they’re not sure how long the project will take and whether or not there will need to be detours. MDOT will have preliminary designs drawn up by winter and have another public meeting scheduled next summer.