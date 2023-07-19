Clam River Greenway trail finally gets a full cleanup

The Clam River Gateway trail finally got a makeover, thanks to the efforts of the city of Cadillac.

The popular trail is a nearly two-mile stroll through nature and the heart of Cadillac, and though many volunteers have worked through the years to keep the area clean, every year it’s littered and vandalized again.

The cleanup project started more than 20 years ago to make the long-neglected Clam River more accessible and to connect existing trails within the city.

This time around, not only did the city remove the regular trash and tires from the area, they also removed a satellite dish, seven truck loads of concrete left over from a bridge, and removed graffiti.

“We want people to feel safe and have a clean space to walk through,” Gabe Marine, the assistant DPW manager, said. “Nobody really wants to walk through garbage, you know, it’s just unsightly and it’s not it’s not welcoming. So we’re trying to welcome people to use it. And more than anything, we just want people to feel safe.”

The city said they have more plans to further beautify the area and deter bad actors. They also said there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer - simply contact the city to find out what their current needs are.



