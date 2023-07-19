Skip to Main
AAR Manufacturing expanding business in Cadillac with $500,000 grant

07/19/2023 5:06 PM EDT

More jobs are coming into Cadillac thanks to a new expansion project.

AAR Manufacturing said it is looking to install a new production line to manufacture its Friction Stir Weld Pallet by expanding its facility in Cadillac. This expansion will include facility renovations and improvements as well as investment in additional machinery and equipment.

This project is expected to create 41 jobs and generate an investment of $14 million.

This project is supported by a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan Works is also supporting the project with a $219,317 grant and the city of Cadillac plans to offer staff time and resources in support of the project.


