200 gallons of gas spilled on ground at Admiral station in Alpena

The Alpena City Fire Department said Wednesday that about 200 gallons of gasoline was spilled onto the ground at the Admiral Gas Station located at 906 W. Washington at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday during offloading into the businesses fuel storage tanks.

Offloading operations were discontinued, and all ignition sources were eliminated for safety concerns, the fire department said. Mitigation procedures by the driver of the haul company were already being initiated, and a cleanup contractor was dispatched.

Alpena County Emergency Management was requested to assist in mitigation efforts and emergency operations planning.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) were dispatched and arrived on-site for oversite of the incident as well.

The Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center Fire Department were requested for absorbent material to minimize the absorption into the ground. Alpena City DPW assisted with sand, equipment, and personnel to apply to the ground for additional absorption benefits.



