Traverse City woman honored by commission for humanitarian work

The Human Rights Commission in Traverse City awarded this year’s Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award recipient at Monday’s city commission meeting.

The award was created to publicly recognize the kindness and generosity of people around Traverse City. This year’s recipient, Kathy Sanders, is known for the work she’s done for the less fortunate across the city.

Sanders is known for her work with the Before During and After Incarceration program as a member of it’s executive team. She’s also the secretary at the St. Francis Parish Justice and Peace Committee and a regular volunteer at Safe Harbor.

She said she’s honored and looks forward to continuing her work helping the Traverse City community.

“What makes a community great is not the work of one single person at a point in time, it really takes the collaboration of everybody working together. And sometimes even small acts can really make a difference,” Sanders said.