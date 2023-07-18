Traverse City native plays Sven in the hit Broadway Musical “Frozen”

A proud Traverse City Michigan native, Collin Baja, is now paving his way on Broadway. Baja is currently touring in the show “Frozen” the musical as the beloved character, Sven. Collin began his journey in musical theatre here in Northern Michigan at Interlochen Center for the Arts before attending college at the Juilliard Performing Arts Conservatory in New York City.

“Interlochen were three of the most formative years of my life. Truly, I had never been exposed to it. I didn’t know it existed. Even growing up in Michigan, I had no idea what Interlochen was. And when I got into choir and really heavily into dance and then some of the musicals and stuff in public high school, when my parents suggested I audition for Interlochen, I was really exposed to what is basically a protected, diverse, sensitive, beautiful, deliberate, intentional, hard and brilliant college-like environment for high school. It instilled in me a work ethic” Baja said.

Baja has been in other Broadway shows, including “Hello Dolly,” “Spider-Man” and “Equus.” But his role in “Frozen” as the beloved reindeer, Sven is much different than any other role he’s had to play before.

“First, understanding that I’m on four stilts in a push up plank position inside of what is roughly a 50-55 lbs. costume. And this puppet, which is beautifully designed, does require a lot of physical stamina, so you can’t be claustrophobic. I prepare by doing like a really diligent hour-long warmup, and then after each show that I’m on for, I ice my body and then physical therapy three times a week while still maintaining a gym routine in the practice” said Baja.

Using body language and movement in the show versus singing, dancing, and speaking lines made this a much different experience for Baja, but it requires him to use his acting methods in creative ways.

“There’s no speaking nothing, you know, nothing like any other Broadway show I’ve done. it was a new challenge. But it requires that much more extra physicality and like a good regime to make sure that you’re keeping your body at optimal” Baja said.

“Frozen” the musical is on Broadway in Grand Rapids at the DeVos Performance Hall until Sunday, July 23. To see the show, you can get tickets here.