The One Up XP Show - Episode 83: Demonologist, Matt King with NJCAA-E

This week Klam and I take you into Demonologist which is a creepy game very similar to Phasmophobia. You take tools and have to figure what type of ghost is haunting the map and if you can stop that ghost from haunting! Great but sometimes scary game!

We also sit down with Matt King who is the Director of Esports at the NJCAA-E! The association that oversees competitive Esports for 2 year colleges.

