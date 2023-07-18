Pact Act Resource Fair: Burn pits and the importance of veteran screening

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting an event to help those who were victims of toxic exposure.

Millions of veterans were affected by burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances. The VA is now extending benefits to all veterans and family who have been exposed, after Congress passed the “Pact Act” last year.

Next month, the VA will be available at the VFW Hall in Harrison, Clare County to talk about toxic exposure benefits. Veterans who are not currently with the VA can also learn about their eligibility to get healthcare, but they say it’s important for all veterans to get screened for toxic exposure.

“We can have this documented in their medical records. So, as providers and other healthcare clinicians are taking care of them in the future, we can keep this mind and provide them the best care and resources,” said Brenda Belongia, nurse practitioner associated with the VA.

The Pact Act Resource Fair is coming up on Wednesday, August 9. It’s being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at VFW Post 1075 on North Clare Avenue in Harrison.

They ask veterans to bring their certificate of release or discharge from active duty. They also recommend veterans complete the burn pit registry before going to the resource fair.

