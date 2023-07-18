Long-awaited development on Traverse City’s west end moving forward

A new, long-awaited project on Traverse City’s west end was given the thumbs up by city commissioners to begin design phases.

Monday night commissioners approved a two-phase contract that will bring a mix of retail, housing and public parking to the west end of downtown. The project is something Downtown Development Authority CEO, Jean Derenzy, admitted they’ve been working on getting started since 1997.

“We started assembling the properties in 2014 and finished the assembly in December of 2022. So, it’s been a long process and we’re excited to be able to identify the costs associated with this,” Derenzy acknowledged.

Advertisement

The two-phase contract starts with a schematic phase which will give commissioners a broad idea on the cost of the project and what it will look like. The designs must pass through a referendum before moving forward to the construction design phase.

The schematic design phase will cost the city $383,570, with the construction design phase costing $1,207,571. If commissioners decide to move forward to construction designs, the city would pay over $1.5 million.

“We’re looking at the best land use opportunities and really stacking the cars and really being able to service the entire downtown with a walk radius. So, really encouraging that walkability and opportunity for more people into downtown Traverse City,” Derenzy explained.

However, the decision didn’t come without concerns as residents along with Commissioner Tim Werner are worried over how much the project is going to cost and the impact it could have on the environment.

Advertisement

“We may take some parking off the water, but that’s the only argument used by the DDA, but to me that’s a clear reflection of their lack of understanding of climate change and the climate crisis. Protecting water quality is important and I don’t want to throw that under the bus,” Werner argued.

Werner also predicted the project to cost close to $50 million due to the loss of tax revenue from the project’s use of private property.

Despite arguments from residents and Werner, commissioners decided to move forward with the plan.

“We’re really excited to see a long-held vision be able to come to fruition and really working with the community and getting the best project for our community. Not just for 2023, but really looking out for the long term vision,” Derenzy said.

Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects will begin schematic designs immediately. Once complete the city can pause and request changes to the project before heading into the construction design phase.