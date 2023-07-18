Grant Me Hope: Emma

Meet Emma, a 15-year-old kind hearted girl looking for a safe and loving family.

Emma says her favorite thing about herself is that she is artistic and very creative. She likes to paint with both acrylic and water color pastels in the summer and spring, but for the winter she likes darker colors. And her being creative makes her want to grow up to be an artist.

She likes to make stuff like birdhouses, and she also enjoys baking cakes. But she says she is still working on learning how to bake and cook better.

She likes to read, especially sci-fi graphic novels.

She said she is looking for a single parent, especially a mom with no other kids. But she wouldn’t mind a dog and a cat.

