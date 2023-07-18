City commission approves TCAPS to add school resource officer

At Monday night’s meeting Traverse City Commissioners approved a three-year contract with Traverse City Area Public Schools to provide a new school resource officer.

Funding for the extra school resource officer is from a three-year $150,000 state grant.

The officer will primarily work at Traverse City Central High School but will also be able to provide assistance at any TCAPS building.

However, there were some concerns raised by Commissioner Tim Werner and Mitchell Treadwell who questioned if adding an officer would result in more students being arrested and whether the officer would actually keep the school safe.

TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John Vanwagoner and Interim City Police Chief Matt Richmond disagreed saying the additional officer will certainly keep the school safe and help build lasting relationships with students.

Dr. Vanwagoner explained they will be particular with who they choose to be the resource officer and ensure the training they receive match current protocols.