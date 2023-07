July is National Blueberry Month and Bulldog Berries in Traverse City is ready to share their homegrown blueberries!

The blueberry farm has four different varieties of blueberries that will be available the rest of the month at their ultimate you-pick destination. You can also enjoy other things made with their blueberries such as syrup.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at the blueberry farm getting ready to pick.

Celebrating National Blueberry Month at Bulldog Berries-6:45

