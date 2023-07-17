Lightning strikes Mt. Pleasant home, starts big fire that damages the house

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department officials said Monday that a home in the city caught fire after it was hit by lightning early Monday morning.

At 2:15 a.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive in Mt. Pleasant.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire protruding from the garage and east side of the structure, officials said. The fire was brought under control at 3:23 a.m.

The house sustained smoke, heat and fire damage, and the residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Neighbors reported being awakened by a lightning bolt and smelled smoke shortly after. MPFD investigated the cause of the fire and have ruled it to be from a lightning strike.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, Consumers Energy and Isabella County Central Dispatch.