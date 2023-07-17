Ignite your senses at the Up North Candle Depot

Kurt and Monika Kehoe are military veterans living in Northern Michigan.

They ventured into candle making as something to do after retiring, but Kurt says their main goal was to find a way to get plugged into the community and give back. In May, they opened the Up North Candle Depot, a candle store specializing in 100% soy candles, wax melts, and a unique touch of donkey and goat milk soaps. The candles are crafted on site downtown Roscommon.

“This is a way to contribute to our community by offering a a great quality product with a clean soy candle, wonderful soaps that we have that are clean scent, safe, you know, safe scents” Owner Kurt Kehoe said.

Advertisement

If you visit the Up North Candle Depot, you may notice that it’s designed to resemble a train station. A section of the store is dedicated to highlighting other local businesses. They call it the local arrivals platform.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went to Roscommon to learn more about this new business and to give you a behind-the-scenes look into the candle making process.