Cheboygan Co. man wins $1 million playing Luck instant lottery game

A Cheboygan County man said he has had “sleepless nights” since he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Luck instant game, lottery officials said.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Indian River E-Z Mart, located at 4524 Straits Highway in Cheboygan.

“I bought two tickets and lost on the first one,” said the 44-year-old player. “When I started scratching the second ticket, the last thing I thought would happen was winning $1 million. When I revealed the winning symbol, I was more surprised than I have been in my entire life.

“I shared the news with my wife right away, and we’ve had a lot of sleepless nights since. When I do sleep, all I can do is dream of what I will do with the money.”

The player visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim the prize. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, the player plans to pay bills, and then save the remainder.

