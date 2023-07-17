Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Classic cottage on Torch Lake shore in Antrim County

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Lauren Scafidi and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to a classic, lakeside getaway on Torch Lake in Antrim County.

The classic cottage is located on the shore of desirable Torch Lake and has fantastic views of the sunset. And the best part? You can take in the view from nearly every room of the cozy five-bed, three-bath home.

Especially the spacious greet room, which is the perfect place to enjoy a sunset while you relax by the rustic stone fireplace.

“The open feel to the great room gives you views from the kitchen and just a nice open area for entertainment,” Don Fedrigon, a real estate broker for RE/MAX, said.

Upstairs you’ll find a large en-suite bunk room that’s ideal for sleepovers or visitors. The main floor holds the other four bedrooms, including the inviting master suite.

“Yeah, three of the bedrooms have decks off of them, so you have a nice private setting for each bedroom. Beautiful views of the lake,” Fedrigon said. “The main master, of course, has walk in closets and views of the lake and it’s own private hot tub.”

From the hot tub you can make your way down to the Caribbean blue water of Torch Lake or enjoy a picnic overlooking the lake.