Five suspects being held in Midland County Jail after attempted break-in

Midland County deputies responded to an attempted break in today in Warren Township.

They say that at around 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an unknown person attempting to break into a residence. There were also reports of shots that have been fired.

One of the subjects involved was shot by a resident, the suspect is in stable condition. There are 5 other suspects that are believed to be involved.

Those suspects were located and are currently in the Midland County Jail pending charges.

Deputies say that they believe that this was a targeted incident. They also say that there is no cause for concern regarding the safety of the public.

They do say that if you observe any suspicious activity in the area, you are encouraged to call 911.