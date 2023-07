A deer has collided with an 83-year-old man’s car yesterday in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office says that the man was driving on 160th ave. near mile 21 rd. in Grant Township when the deer jumped on the windshield of his car.

The deer went through the windshield and struck the driver.

The man was left with only minor injuries, and he was transported by ambulance to Corewell emergency room in Big Rapids. His female passenger was not injured.