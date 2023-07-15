Crystal Lake swimmer’s itch up 1000% from last year

A new warning was released by the Crystal Lake and Watershed Association warning people about swimmer’s itch.

They say that the number of swimmers infected by the parasite causing swimmer’s itch has increased dramatically on Crystal Lake this summer.

The reports increased more than 1000% compared to the same period in 2022. The reports also say that the severity of the infections has also increased dramatically.

Research was conducted by Crystal Lake and Watershed Association and found that a specific snail species is the source of the parasite in Crystal Lake.

There is a plan to trap-and-relocate these snails for 2024. You can learn more about swimmers itch on CLWA’s website.

And you can report swimmers itch here.