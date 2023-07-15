Check out our new weather cams

The 9&10 News website has a variety of live weather feeds to watch, and we recently added some new ones!

In addition to favorites such as the Sault Ste. Marie weather cam and the Drummond Island weather cam, we now also have feeds from Lake Leelanau - The Narrows Yacht Club and from a spot on the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon route.

Our full lineup of live feeds is as follows:

Au Sable River Canoe Marathon

Bay Harbor

Cadillac Theatre

Charlevoix Marina

Frankfort Garden Theater

Higgins Lake

Lake Leelanau - The Narrows Yacht Club

Mackinaw City

Mackinac Island

Mt. Pleasant

Old Mission

Sault Ste. Marie

Traverse City

Binder Park Zoo

Drummond Island

Grand Rapids Public Museum

In addition to the live feeds, each camera is set up to show timelapses of the past 24 hours. Check them out today!







