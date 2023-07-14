Yates Dial-A-Ride expanding transportation services to some parts of Lake County

Yates Dial-A Ride is rolling out a pilot program to offer more transportation services to some residents of Lake County.

Yates Township Transportation Authority, more commonly known as Yates Dial-A-Ride, is expanding services for Yates, Pleasant Plains, and Webber Townships.

Howard Perry, the executive director of Yates Dial-A-Ride, said the pilot program extends service hours on Fridays and Saturdays, along a deviated flex route that allows riders to catch a ride with no need to call ahead.

The program also offers a pre-booked schedule from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Perry said you must reserve your ride by Friday before noon and they will come pick you up on Sunday. He said the expansion is to help remove transportation barriers for people in the area.

The additional hours would go from 4 to 8 p.m.

“That would allow time for people to do things such as shopping, picking up prescriptions, late medical appointments and things of that nature,” said Perry.

Perry said if successful, they plan to expand it next summer to more townships.

For information on how to contact Yates Dial-A-Ride, please click here.