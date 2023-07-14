Venetian Festival in Charlevoix kicks off over the weekend

We love our festivals here in the Great Lakes state, and where on summer festival in Michigan ends you can be sure another one is right around the corner.

The Venetian Festival in Charlevoix kicks off Saturday. It’s an eight day celebration of local community and each day has events to offer for all ages.

Venetian Festival organizers says it’s a labor of love to the people of Charlevoix and the surrounding area.

“It provides a homecoming celebration,” Dan Barron the Charlevoix Venetian Festival President said. “Family and friends come back to Charlevoix and have done so for over 90 years. The town comes together with hundreds of volunteers and hundreds of donors to stage Venetian.”

The festival ends July 22 with a fireworks show over Round Lake.

You can find a full schedule of events happening by clicking here.