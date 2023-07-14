Traverse City Horse Show tickets benefit Hospice of Michigan

This weekend you can check out the Traverse City Horse Show beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. The show is partnering with Hospice of Michigan, a nonprofit that provides end of life care for anyone who needs it. Each general admission ticket purchased will go towards Hospice of Michigan to ensure they can continue to provide care and support to families regardless of age, financial stance or diagnosis.

“One thing that makes Sundays extra special here is that we partner with local Northern Michigan nonprofit organizations, and all the proceeds go back into the community and benefit these organizations that then give back to the community and the people of Northern Michigan” said Lindsay Brock, Traverse City Horse Shows Press Officer.

You can support a great organization while also enjoying Olympic-caliber horse showing, good food and fun for the whole family. The show takes place in Williamsburg at the Flintfields Horse Park. Gates open at noon on Sunday. You can get tickets here or at the door.