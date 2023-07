Take a look at all the fun happening at Gaylord’s Alpenfest

Alpenfest in Gaylord has been going on all week long, bringing people from across the state to enjoy the festivities.

The festival has a wide array of vendors selling things from jewelry to wood carvings, as well as brining and all sorts of food vendors. So many different activities were going on all week, like a hula-hoop contest and a walking parade.

The festival ends Saturday after the Grand Parade down Main Street.