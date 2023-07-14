Sail the Great Lakes with the Inland Seas Education Association

Take a trip on the Great Lakes this summer with the Inland Seas Education Association!

Located in Suttons Bay, this is a perfect opportunity to learn more about the Great Lakes food web and sailing. There are programs taking place all summer long like the Great Lakes Discovery Sail, Fishes of Lake Michigan, and much more!

To see the full list of programs and to get tickets, click here.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher hung out at the Inland Seas Education Association to chat more with the Volunteer Coordinator, Rachel Ratliff to learn more about the programs and fish right here in the Great Lakes!