Low air quality expected for weekend in parts of Michigan

Beautiful sunset looking out at the the St. Mary’s River after a long very hazy day from all the smoke. By Richard Hoisington (Viewer Photo)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reminded people Friday of the safety precautions during low air quality. The reminder comes after an Air Quality Action Day was put in place for July 15 in portions of the Upper Peninsula. PM 2.5 readings are expected to rise into unhealthy for sensitive groups range and hourly levels even higher.

Smoke forecasts show another plume of wildfire smoke from western and central Canada traveling southeast. The Upper Peninsula will deal with most of the higher PM 2.5 readings on Saturday, but as the plume travels, the rest of the state could see poor air quality on Sunday.

The MDHHS said that anyone can get sick from exposure to wildfire smoke, but some people are more sensitive to particle pollution. Adults aged 65 and older, pregnant people, children, and people with lung and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke. Symptoms from breathing in particle pollution can include wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. If you have asthma, follow your asthma control action plan or contact your health care provider if you have symptoms. If you have heart disease and experience these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

The most protective option when air is unhealthy is to stay indoors with air conditioning, reduce strenuous activities and limit outdoor activities. If you must be outside, N95 masks offer enhanced protection when used according to product instructions.

Check here for the definitions of the air quality levels.



