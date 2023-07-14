Local author Bill Blanchard discusses “Jan’s Journey” a celebration of life and love

Losing a beloved spouse is one of the most difficult events that anyone can go through and finding a way to express that love in a positive way takes a great deal of courage. That is exactly what local author Bill Blanchard has done with his book “Jan’s Journey: a portrait to last a hundred years”.

Jan's Journey: a portrait to last a hundred years

One of the biggest take-aways from chatting with Bill was that this is not a story about MS or a romanticized version of events. It was important to share a snapshot of Jan’s life and all that entailed, both the good and sometimes the bad. Although Jan’s illness is present as it was in her life, the book is a reflection of a life well-lived and an expression of love from someone that cared about her immensely.

