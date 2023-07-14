Huge increase in ‘swimmer’s itch’ at Crystal Lake in Benzie Co. has officials advising caution

Benzie County officials said Friday that the number of Crystal Lake swimmers infected by the parasite causing swimmer’s itch this summer has increased by more than 1,000% compared to the same period in 2022.

Case reports submitted to the website of the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association is providing data that supports anecdotes heard throughout the area, officials said.

Through July 8, lifeguards at the Congregational Summer Assembly reported 192 cases compared to 19 for the same period in 2022. Based on the number of swimmers, the percent of swimmers infected skyrocketed from about 1% to over 14%. The severity of the infections has also increased dramatically, based on the same reports.

Research funded by the CLWA had identified the common merganser and a specific snail species as the source of the swimmer’s itch parasite in Crystal Lake, officials said.

The CLWA will be working with the MDNR to re-establish the trap-and-relocate program for 2024, Brown said.

To learn more about swimmer’s itch, what you can do to minimize the incidence and severity, or report an infection, visit the CLWA’s website at crystallakewatershed.org.