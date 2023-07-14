Heritage Festival returns to Kalkaska County with carnival, parade

People in Kalkaska County are making their way back to Heritage Park in Rapid City for the return of the Heritage Festival.

The Heritage Festival started in 1994, and although in recent years it hasn’t been the same, festival organizer Joanne Peter Childs said she’s excited to have it back to what it once was, with a carnival and a parade.

“It’s all about community, getting people out. It’s been a little difficult since COVID, getting people away from their TV screens and get them outside, but it’s happening and this is huge,” Childs admitted.

The carnival and live music is going on throughout the weekend with a parade and car show on Saturday. The festival also includes a fireman’s water battle featuring local fire departments and a cornhole contest as well.

“I just want people to come out,” Childs said. “I know it’s small, it doesn’t compare to the Cherry Festival and the Trout Festival, but this is our town, we’re proud of our town and what it can become. Just come out and enjoy you’re neighbors.”

Click here for a schedule of the weekend’s events.