Haley’s Hot Takes: Dolly Parton, Zayn, and More!

It was a busy day for Haley’s Hot Takes!

To kick things off, singer Zayn Malik was a guest on the Spotify podcast “Call Her Daddy” . In this rare interview Zayn why he left One Direction and how his life has changed since being a father. Personally, I love him and One Direction so it was great to hear what he had to say.

Another singer to tell their story is Brittany Spears! Spears announced this week that she is releasing a memoir titled “The Woman in Me”. In this book she will talk about motherhood and how she got her freedom from her family. I am super excited to read this one! The book will be out in the fall.

The hunt is on! Dolly Parton is celebrating a huge milestone for her Imagination Library Program. The program has sent 200 million books to millions of kids since it started in 1995. She will be randomly sending 7 bookmarks that will have the best surprise.... a videochat with Dolly and a bunch of other goodies! I think this is amazing and that Dolly is a star.

This weekend, I am going to Ed Sheeran! And I am going to make sure I stay hydrated and safe because last week in Pittsburgh several people had to leave his concert sue to heat related issues. I hope everyone was okay!

To finish off this week, we are going to talk about some real drama! Brad Pitt is being accused of “looting the assets” of the vineyard him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie formally co-owned. The new court documents are a part of the ongoing legal battle that the former couple have over the property. Things should get interesting!!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!