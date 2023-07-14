Exploring New Exhibits at Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington

Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington is the place to be for any child to have fun but continue learning all summer long.

The museum has three floors full of hands-on exhibits that allow children to interact with one another and their parents.

Some of the exhibits include flying away in a special international airline, becoming a bee and collecting nectar, and being the captain of the vey well known S.S. Badger.

The exhibits don’t stop there, the museum just added new and thrilling programs this spring that have children eager to learn and participate.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at the children’s museum getting a tour.

