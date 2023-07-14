Dry weather conditions impacting Northern Michigan farms

Dry weather conditions are impacting farmers here in Northern Michigan.

Farmers rely heavily on the weather for the success of their crops and lately, the lack of rain is a cause for concern. One local farmer said he’s doing what he can to minimize any damage.

Benjamin Nickelson who owns Needlefast Evergreens, a Christmas tree farm near Ludington, said he’s praying for rain and lots of it.

“We’ve only really had two decent rains. May 1, we got about an inch and a half over about three days, and then about a week and a half ago, we got about another inch and a half and that’s really been it,” he said.

Nickelson said the sprinkles we’ve been getting here and there aren’t cutting it.

“Some of the other crops might be able to get a little bit better benefit from it, but for Christmas trees, we really need at least a good hour or two of soaking weather to get an effect because the water’s got to soak down to those roots,” Nickelson said.

Nickelson says they were hoping for a good season, trying to get things back to where they were before the pandemic. With it taking more than a decade to grow a Christmas tree, he hopes for growth of at least a foot a year.

“We’re coming out of a lack of wholesale trees available, and the growth is something we really want because we’re trying to get back to where there’s an abundant supply of nine, ten, 11 foot trees. So you don’t want to take a year off of growth,” said Nickelson.

Nickelson said growth has been impacted and some trees have been stressed from lack of water. Trees that normally get trimmed in June.

“We usually wait for trimming until the trees get, you know, a good 8 to 12 inches of growth on them. We’re not going to be starting probably till the last week of July almost this year,” said Nickelson.

Nickelson said the dry weather also impacts their workload and their bottom line.

“Any trees that die are less that we can sell at the end of the season. and then the other problem is we have to then irrigate more, which is more labor put into it, more time moving stuff around, moving sprinklers around. we can’t do a lot of our normal work on schedule,” said Nickelson.

Nickelson said luckily, being a tree farmer, one bad season doesn’t hurt him as bad as it might other types of farmers.

“Not overly concerned. We’ll have a little bit more loss. we can always recover from it. The benefit of having an 8 to 10 year crop is that if something happens one year, it’s not the end of the world,” said Nickelson.