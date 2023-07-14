Domestic violence, assault call turns into car chase in Mason Co.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a domestic violence call turned into a car chase on Thursday morning.

Deputies were advised that the suspect of the alleged assault in Summit Township had taken off in his car. A DNR officer happened to spot him driving east on Hawley Road and alerted the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies caught up to the suspect as he was headed into Scottville. They tried to stop him, but he turned off the main road onto a dead-end street. Deputies boxed him in, but they say he tried to drive around. They eventually had to use a patrol car to push his car off the road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fought with deputies during the arrest and tore up the backseat of the patrol car after he was handcuffed.

The 18-year-old Ludington man is being held in the Mason County Jail on charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Domestic Violence, Damage to Police Property and Resisting & Opposing a Deputy.