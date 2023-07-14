Casual Cooking: Keeping breakfast slow and simple

We’re exploring the versatility of breakfast and a delicious twist on this week’s Casual Cooking!

French-style Scrambled Eggs:

Nonstick Pan

Plastic whisk or wooden/plastic spoon

Two tablespoons of butter

Four eggs

Salt n’ Pepper to taste

Optional: Toast, a biscuit, or crusty bread

Set one tablespoon of your butter into the pan and turn the heat up to medium-low While the butter melts, crack four eggs into a bowl and add one tablespoon of butter, divided into small chunks. Whisk until eggs are fully combined; add salt and pepper to taste. Pour your eggs into the pan once its butter starts to gently bubble and vigorously whisk/stir the eggs with your whisk/spoon. Since metal could damage the non-stick coating, make sure to use plastic or wood! Once the eggs form even, small curds (think spreadable, but fully cooked), take eggs off the heat and serve, optionally on a slice of toast or other bread.

Crispy Bacon:

Large pan or pot

Tongs

Half a pound of a bacon of your choice

Plate covered in paper towels

On a cold pan, lay out your bacon in parallel strips. Make sure none of the bacon overlaps! Set the pan to medium heat and let the bacon fat render. You’ll know your bacon is done rendering when the side touching the pan has patches of golden brown and the bacon has shrunk considerably. Flip your bacon and let it continue to cook untouched until the side on the pan displays patches of golden brown. BE CAREFUL, but take your tongs and agitate the bacon by tossing it quickly around the pan. If you’re afraid of being burned, then use a pot instead of a pan. You’ll know the bacon fat has aerated enough when each piece is covered in white bubbles of sizzling bacon fat. Let the bacon rest in the pan once again until cooked to your preference: if the bacon is slightly stiff, then it’ll be crispy with a little bit of give, while fully stiff bacon will be super-crispy with no give. Take the bacon off the pan and transfer onto paper towels. Serve once the bacon is cooled enough to touch.

Homefries:

Large pan

Spatula

1 and a half pounds of potatoes, preferably yukon gold or russets, cubed

Half of a large yellow onion, diced into medium pieces

Two tablespoons of a neutral oil (canola, peanut, safflower)

Two tablespoons of butter

Salt n’ Pepper

Seasoning of your choice (see suggestions below)

Optional: Extra veggies, like mushrooms or green chilis

Turn the pan up to medium heat and add two tablespoons of neutral oil and two tablespoons of butter Once the butter is bubbling considerably, add your potatoes in an even layer. Don’t let any overlap! Cover the pan and wait ten minutes. After those ten minutes, toss the potatoes, distribute them into an even layer, add your onions over top, then cover for *another* ten minutes. If you’re adding extra veggies, put those in the pan alongside the onions! Uncover your potatoes, add your seasonings, salt, and pepper to taste, then toss in the hot pan until the onions are translucent and slightly brown. TASTE AS YOU TOSS! Serve!

Suggested Seasonings:

Old bay seasoning

1 tablespoon garam masala, then one teaspoon each of turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper

Everything bagel seasoning

Garlic powder

Pro Tip: Add extra seasoning on top of your eggs and potatoes when serving!