Batting out hunger at Pit Spitters Reverse Night game

The July 14 game for the Pit Spitters is taking a swing for a good cause!

The game is part of Reverse Night at the Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, and is an initiative to end hunger, as the stadium hosts a food drive.

The food drive will help reverse hunger in partnership with the Salvation Army.

Advertisement

“We are, I say this all the time, a community asset, and it’s important to us to build equity back into the community that supports us so much,” said Pit Spitters general manager, Jaqueline Holm. “So this is just one small way we can provide a platform for organizations like the Salvation Army to get involved with what we’re doing here and to give back.”

If you can’t make it to the Pit Spitters game, you can still donate non-perishable items to the Salvation Army throughout the week.