Alexis Dahl takes us to Blackrocks in Marquette with geologist Dr. Bill Cannon

For this episode educator and creator Alexis Dahl takes us to Marquette to explore Blackrocks, a unique location that allows you to stand on the Earth’s surface as it would have been a billion years ago. To understand the importance and significance of the area, Alexis speaks with Dr. Bill Cannon to learn the story of Blackrocks.

