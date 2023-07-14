75th Annual Au Sable River Canoe Marathon

Join 910 Media Group and our sponsors - Kirtland Community College and Matt LaFontaine Automotive - for streaming coverage of the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon as we bring the excitement of the race running start in Grayling, highlights throughout the following day, and finish – 120 miles away in Oscoda!

Coverage will start Saturday night with a lineup and running start at 9pm; ending late Sunday morning, approximately 13 hours later, at the finish line. You can watch 9&10 News sports coverage and live streams in the On Demand Section of 9&10News.com, The 9&10 News YouTube channel, and on VUit: 9&10 News Plus.

You can visit the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon website for race details, past race results, and more at https://www.ausablecanoemarathon.org/. Thanks again to our sponsors for making this coverage possible.