Traverse City hangs new banners done by local artist on West Front Street

There are some new additions added to the beautification of downtown Traverse City.

Six new banners have been put up on West Front Street, all with art done by local artist Justin Shull.

The Arts Commission and Britten Banner came together to make this possible.

The Downtown Development Authority said it’s important to be able to support local artists.

They also anticipate that it’ll be an annual exhibit with local artwork rotating every year.