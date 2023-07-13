Today in history: The hottest day in Michigan’s history was in Northern Michigan in 1936

July 13, 1936, was hot. Really hot.

The record for hottest day in Michigan’s history was set on that date in Northern Michigan when it reached a whopping 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Mio, which is about 30 miles east of Grayling.

That same day, 111 degrees was reached in Saginaw. It was a hot day all around!

Today's temps aren't going to be anywhere near that hot

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Michigan also took place in the 1930s - it hit -51 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 9, 1934. That ridiculously cold temperature was recorded in Vanderbilt. Read more about the lowest Michigan temperature ever here.



