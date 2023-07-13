State Trooper Outreach Partnership donates 30 new helmets to Otsego County Sportsplex Ice Rink

Out with the old and in with the new. The State Trooper Outreach Partnership, Gaylord Chapter is helping keep kids safe on the ice.

On Thursday, troopers dropped off 30 brand new helmets for kids to use at the Otsego County Sportsplex Ice Rink.

The State Trooper Outreach Partnership, or STOP, focuses on local community needs and noticed the helmets at the sportsplex were getting worn down.

The troopers hosted a golf outing in June to raise funds for the helmets and other immediate community needs.

“We just want to thank the community again for their support because without their donations, we could not do this for the kids. And the Otsego County Sportsplex has a summer camp and these kids skate every day. And knowing that they’re safe is a great feeling,” Sgt. Ashley Miller from the Michigan State Police said.

They plan to have another fundraiser sometime this fall.