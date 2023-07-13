Sault Ste. Marie technicians inspect car seats as final exam for certification

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department hosted child seat safety inspections on Thursday afternoon.

Parents and caregivers were able to drive their cars behind the fire hall, where several technicians inspected the car seats, checked for expiration dates, and gave out information. Each inspection only took about 20 minutes.

Ahead of the event, technicians spent four nine-hour days in intense training at Lake Superior State University to learn all about car seats. Thursday’s inspections were their last step to get certified.

“This is their final exam. Each group is working with an instructor, so they have that backup. It’s going real well. They are going to be a great asset to the community,” said Judy Pruner, lead technician.

The fire department itself will have three certified car seat technicians on staff.