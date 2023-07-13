People protest Traverse City hair salon after ‘hurtful’ post

A protest broke out in Traverse City Wednesday after a controversial Facebook post by a local hair salon.

Protesters gathered at the Civic Center and outside Studio 8 Hair Lab following the salon’s Facebook post saying they won’t provide services to people who don’t identify with the gender they were given at birth and said they should go to a pet groomer instead.

“To see someone call my friends animals, to say that they ought to go to a dog groomer, it’s just not going to stand with me,” Protest organizer Aaron Wright admitted. “Everybody’s entitled to their own wrong opinion, that’s why we live in America, but this was a step too far.”

In response to the salon’s post, along with the protests, a product provider for the salon says they are no longer providing their products to the salon.

“Pride is a protest year-round and to really stick by the values that you’re claiming to have is really righteous and I’m very glad they came together with our community to say this isn’t right,” Wright acknowledged.

Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe pointed out during Wednesday’s protest that city voters voted almost two-to-one in 2011 passing a non-discrimination ordinance that says no person can be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“That is who we are no matter what at the end of the day. No matter what the Supreme Court says or any laws, that is who Traverse City is and that can not be stressed enough at this time,” Shamroe said.

The city attorney is investigating the issue based on the city’s non-discrimination ordinance as well as recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and state legislation.