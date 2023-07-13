A look at Northern Michigan’s chances of seeing the Northern Lights tonight

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give sky-gazers in some states along the U.S.-Canada border - including Montana, Wisconsin and northern-most points in Michigan - a faint glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Earlier this week, there was talk of seeing the Northern Lights in another spectacular light show farther south across the U.S. based on long-range predictions, meaning more southern areas of Michigan had a chance to see them. However, more recent data brings down the chances to see the light show.

The solar activity that was being monitored and was predicted to be the cause of the widespread show has shown less of an impact. You can still have the chance to see them as a faint glow on the horizon, but you’ll have to head to the shores of Lake Superior on Thursday night.

Advertisement

If you don’t have the chance to make it to see the lights this time, the 11-year solar cycle is expected to peak in 2024, meaning there will be more chances to see the lights as solar activity continues.

The last time Northern Michigan and places even farther south experienced a good light show was in March.

RELATED: Gallery: Viewing the Northern Lights in Michigan

Check the latest forecast for sky viewing conditions on our Doppler 9&10 Weather Page.