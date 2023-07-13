Hook & Hunting: Changes to pheasant, deer hunting season

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says they are expanding their pheasant release program ahead of the upcoming pheasant hunting season.

Now, three times more rooster pheasants will be released compared to last year. The DNR is also adding four new release sites throughout the state, as well as releasing pheasants on some state game areas in December.

They say this expansion will provide a greater distribution and give hunters even more options to explore our state.

Also, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that would reduce the penalty for failing to report a deer harvest earlier this week.

Last year was the first time the DNR had hunters report their harvests using an app, and people who did not report faced being charged with a misdemeanor resulting in up to 90 days in jail and fines.

With the new legislation, hunters are still required to report their harvest, but if they don’t they’ll get a one time $150 fine instead.